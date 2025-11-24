Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter announce 2026 UK shows

Frank Carter & Sex Pistols Perform At The O2 Forum Kentish Town Frank Carter performs with Glen Matlock and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols at O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 26, 2024 in London, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images) (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter have announced a run of U.K. shows for 2026.

The dates will take place July 11, July 12 and Aug. 2 in Halifax, Manchester and Scarborough, England, respectively, with a stop in Cardiff, Wales, in between on Aug. 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com.

The current incarnation of the Pistols features original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, plus Carter on vocals in place of frontman John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon.

The Pistols and Carter were set to launch a U.S. tour in September, but the outing was postponed due to Jones breaking his wrist. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!