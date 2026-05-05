Settlement reached in record label’s suit against Behr Paint over use of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’

The Rolling Stones from left: drummer Charlie Watts, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Bill Wyman, singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Brian Jones at London Airport, June 23rd 1966. The band were about to embark on a tour of the US. (Photo by George Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ABKCO Music & Records, owner of The Rolling Stones' early master recordings, has reached a settlement in its lawsuit over Behr Paint's use of The Stones' 1966 chart-topper “Paint It Black” in a social media advertisement for its paint products.

The suit claiming copyright infringement was filed back in November, with ABKCO arguing Behr didn’t pay to use the song. Most third parties “pay significant fees,” which the company said range from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to license such ABKCO recordings for ads.

The label argued it "suffered significant damages" thanks to the unauthorized use of "Paint it Black," adding Behr’s "acts of infringement have been willful, in reckless disregard of and with indifference to" ABKCO’s rights.

It appears the case has now been resolved. A joint notice of settlement was filed Monday with the California courts, revealing that both sides have finalized a written settlement agreement and are planning to file for a voluntary dismissal of the case "as soon as practical." Terms of that settlement were not disclosed.

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