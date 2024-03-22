See who's playing what in video for Mark Knopfler's all-star charity rendition of "Going Home"

There are more than 60 artists playing on Mark Knopfler's all-star charity single "Going Home (Theme from Local Hero," but now that the official video is out, you can see who is playing what, and when.

As the song plays, the name of each guitarist you hear appears on screen, starting with the late Jeff Beck. It was his final recording before his death in January 2023. The animated names come together and blend in digital animation, since many guitarists are heard playing simultaneously.

The song also features Ringo Starr and his son Zak Starkey on drums, Sting on bass, The Who's Roger Daltrey on harmonica and Journey's Jonathan Cain on keyboards.

Among the other artists you'll hear on the song: The Who's Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Queen's Brian May, Rush's Alex Lifeson, Joan Jett, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Guns N' Roses' Slash, the Eagles' Joe Walsh, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Dave Mason, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford of Genesis and The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

"Going Home" is a remake of Knopfler's own tune, which appeared in the 1983 film Local Hero. Credited to Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, the song will raise money for the U.K.'s Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend founded TCA in 2012. It funds and develops age-specific facilities, programs and services for teenagers and young adults with cancer in hospitals across the country.

The single features cover art designed by legendary British pop artist Sir Peter Blake, known for his work on The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, two albums by The Who and more.

