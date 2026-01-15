See Rod Stewart lead a pub sing-along in Scotland

Rod Stewart will sing anywhere — even in a Scottish pub on a weeknight.

The Glasgow Times reports that Rod was in the Scottish city of Falkirk on Wednesday to watch his favorite soccer team, Celtic, play. In video shared on the Instagram Story of his Wolfie's whisky brand, Rod can be seen doing karaoke to the song "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" by Creedence Clearwater Revival, accompanied by his son Alastair Stewart and others.

According to the paper, as he left the pub Rod hugged one of the customers and said, "Cheers everybody, God bless."

Rod released his version of "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" as the first single from his 2006 album, Still the Same... Great Rock Classics of Our Time, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

