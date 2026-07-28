See the new trailer for documentary about Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

A new documentary about Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band is on the way, and fans are getting their first look at the film.

A new trailer has just been released for Occupational Hazard: The First Coral Reefers, which had its premiere at the 2026 Santa Barbara Film Festival in February.

The film, narrated by actor Jeff Bridges, uses rare, never-before-seen archival footage and personal interviews to tell the story of Buffett and his longtime backing band. According to the description, “the film explores the musicians, friendships, touring years, and studio sessions that helped shape Buffett’s legendary sound.”

“The origin story of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band is fundamental for anyone interested in the history of music in this country,” says the film’s director, John H. Cunningham. “Long before the polished, world-renowned band that fans came to know over the last three decades, there was the original cast of fun-loving, irreverent, hard-partying musicians who, in the 1970s, laid the foundation for what would become one of the longest-running, most prolific, and successful touring acts in rock and roll history.”

Occupational Hazard: The First Coral Reefers is set to hit theaters in major cities on Sept. 4, which coincides with the annual Jimmy Buffett Day. The film will then get an On Demand/digital release in October.

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