See it for the first time: Foreigner musical sets opening run

'Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical' admat (Courtesy of Foreigner/Tilles Center for the Performing Arts/Long Island University’s Post Theatre Company)

A new musical using the music of Foreigner is set to open in April.

The previously announced production, Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical, will run April 17-26 at the Little Theatre on Long Island University's Brookville campus.

The musical, featuring the band's iconic hits like "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "I Want to Know What Love Is," is a collaboration between the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company.

Rent star Adam Pascal, who is the inaugural Artist-in-Residence at LIU, is directing the production. Stephen Garvey is writing the book, choreography will be done by Lorna Ventura, and David Abbinanti will handle orchestrator and arranger duties.

The musical, set in 1985, will center around a suburban family who wins an MTV sweepstakes with a grand prize of a weekend visit from a popular rock star, including a private backyard concert.

"This new show represents everything I love about making theater—great music, fun storytelling, and meaningful collaboration," says Pascal. "Partnering with Foreigner, Tilles Center, and LIU Post Theatre Company to develop a brand-new musical in an academic setting creates a rare and powerful environment where artists and students are building something together from the ground up."

Tickets for Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET at TiliesCenter.org.

