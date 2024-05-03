Second track released from upcoming David Bowie 'Rock ‘n’ Roll Star' box set

David Bowie fans are getting another preview of the upcoming box set Rock 'n' Roll Star, due out June 14.

The second release from the set is an alternative version of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars track "Lady Stardust," which was recorded at Trident Studios in London on November 12, 1971. It features Bowie on vocals, Mick Ronson on piano, Trevor Bolder on bass and Woody Woodmansey on drums.

“This was a shock when I first heard it,” shares Ken Scott, the song’s original producer. “I pulled up the faders, and suddenly, what the hell? I had no recollection of it being like that originally, but I guess it was just a guide vocal. But it sounds great, is really interesting and brings a totally different feeling to the song.”

You can listen to "Lady Stardust (Alternative Version – Take 1)" now via digital outlets.

Rock 'n' Roll Star, a five-CD/Blu-ray audio box set, features 29 unreleased tracks that show Bowie's journey from February 1971 to the release of 1972's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Those tracks include early songwriting demos, rehearsals from Bowie's home, BBC sessions, live performances, outtakes and alternative versions.

The Blu-ray will include the 2012 remaster of the original Ziggy Stardust album plus additional mixes from 2003. There will also be an alternate version of the album, Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth), featuring recordings made at Trident Studios in December 1971.

Rock 'n' Roll Star! is available for preorder now.

