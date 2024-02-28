Sebastian Bach reveals dates for the What Do I Got To Lose Tour

Reigning Phoenix Music

By Jill Lances
Sebastian Bach is set to hit the road this spring on a new tour.
The former Skid Row frontman just announced dates for the What Do I Got To Lose Tour, named after his latest solo single.
The trek will kick off in April in Latin America before launching in the U.S. on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana. It will hit cities like Baltimore, Indianapolis, Denver, Houston and Dallas before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, California.
“Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll!” Bach shares. “See you on the road mothertruckers!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at sebastianbach.com.

Bach released the new single "What Do I Got To Lose?" co-written by Myles Kennedy back in December following his appearance on Fox's The Masked Singer. He was revealed to be the celebrity inside the Tiki costume.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

