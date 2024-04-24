Sebastian Bach releases latest 'Child Within the Man' track, “(Hold On) to the Dream”

Sebastian Bach is sharing another single from his upcoming solo album, Child Within the Man.

The latest is the track "(Hold On) to the Dream," which he describes as "the heaviest song I've ever recorded in my 35 year career."

“This song is an homage to two of my favorite things: classic Metal of the '70s and also Yacht Rock as well! Hence the new term Yacht Metal!” he shares. "I have tried to incorporate every tone of my voice into this song. For those of you keeping score, I can tell you that my voice hits some of the highest notes of my career in ‘(Hold On) To The Dream!’"

He warns, “HOLD ON TO YOUR SEATS!!! CAUTION: this is a MONSTER JAM!”

This is the third single Bach has released from Child Within the Man, following "What Do I Have To Do?" and "Everybody Bleeds." The album drops May 10 and is available for preorder now.

Bach is set to promote the new album with the What Do I Got To Lose? tour, launching in the U.S. on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana. A complete list of dates can be found at sebastianbach.com.

