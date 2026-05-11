Santana announces new fall Las Vegas residency dates

An' Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live' at the House of Blues (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Carlos Santana has extended his Las Vegas residency yet again.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced eight new performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The new dates run from Sept. 16 to Sept. 27.

This year marks Santana’s 14th year headlining a residency at the House of Blues.

Various presales for tickets run from Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Santana will return to the House of Blues for new residency dates starting Wednesday and running through May 24. He’s also set to launch a new leg of his Oneness tour, with The Doobie Brothers, on June 13 in Chicago.

A complete list of Santana dates can be found at Santana.com.

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