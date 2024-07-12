Sammy Hagar’s The Best of All Worlds tour is a thank-you to fans

Sammy Hagar is ready to launch his The Best of All Worlds tour, which will have him and his band – Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham – performing songs from his entire career.

So, what prompted Sammy to set out on such a career-spanning trek?

“Well, it's about my age. It's about how many tours can I do?” he tells ABC Audio. “How many more shows have I got left in me?”

While Sammy says he doesn’t intend for this to be his final tour, he says “it could be,” because he never knows when he won’t be able to hit the right notes anymore.

“I'm not going to go out like some of these guys and not be able to sing and charge money,” he says. “That would break my heart. It would stress me out."

Hagar is promising his sets will include plenty of Van Halen tunes, and while fans may question whether anyone can fill the guitar shoes of the late Eddie Van Halen, Sammy has no doubt Satriani can handle it.

“Joe Satriani is the only guitar player I know that really knows what Eddie was playing,” he says. “Technically, he's going to be playing this stuff as right as it can possibly be played.”

And that’s important for Sammy because he’s doing this tour for the Van Halen fans, who he calls “the most loyal, dedicated people.”

“I'm kind of nicknaming the tour the Thank You tour,” he says. “And I mean it from the bottom of my heart. And when I say thank you, I'm going to prove it.”

The Best of All Worlds tour kicks off Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

