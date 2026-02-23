Sammy Hagar takes fans inside the making of his Las Vegas residency set list

Sammy Hagar is giving fans a little insight into how he comes up with his set list.

The rocker is due to return to Las Vegas in March for more dates of his The Best of All Worlds residency. He posted a video on Instagram of him working out what songs he's gonna play this time around.

“We’re trying to do a different show every night without sacrificing,” reads the caption of the clip. “The best of that most people are coming to hear.”

Sammy notes in the video, “This is what I have to do. This is work to me, it isn’t like being onstage,” revealing that he has a master set list of 36 songs or more that keeps changing.

“And every night we’re gonna try and open with a different song, not try, we’re gonna open with a different song,” he says. “We’re probably gonna end with a different song. We'll put three or four songs minimum in the middle.”

He then pointed out to fans that he was writing in a new song to the list this time around, "Crack in The World," from his third solo album, Musical Chairs. "That song is going in the set, 1977."

Sammy Hagar's The Best of All Worlds residency returns to Dolby Live at Park MGM from March 11 to 21 and again from Sept. 18 to 26. A complete list of Sammy dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

