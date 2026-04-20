Sammy Hagar revises itinerary for UK tour, moves shows to more intimate venues

Sammy Hagar is making some changes to the upcoming U.K. leg of his The Best of All Worlds tour, his first time playing the U.K. since 1996.

The rocker announced that he’s revising his itinerary in order to move his shows to more “intimate, tech-forward performing arts venues.” He’s also changed his one night at London's O2 arena, to a three-night stand at a new yet-to-be opened venue in the city.

"After waiting 30 years to come back, we really wanted to get this right," says Sammy in a statement. "Several factors pushed us toward revising this tour but after wrapping our Las Vegas residency last month at Dolby Live where the sound, the technology, and the more intimate size really lets us connect with the audiences, it was clear that we wanted to deliver an experience like that for our fans in England."

He adds, “When I heard our promoter was opening a similar tech-forward venue in London that really sealed the deal for me. Three nights, a fresh set every night, and I get to stay in London, one of my favorite cities in the world, for a week. That’s the Best of All Worlds!”

The tour, which has Sammy playing songs from throughout his career, including his days with Van Halen, was originally supposed to launch on July 4 in Manchester, but will now begin July 6 in Wolverhampton, followed by a July 7 show in Manchester and three shows, on July 9, 11 and 12, at the new British Airways ARC in London.

Those who previously purchased tickets to the tour will receive a priority presale code for the new shows, plus 10% off merchandise. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

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