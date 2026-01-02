Sammy Hagar and Mick Fleetwood perform together at NYE benefit concert

Sammy Hagar at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Michael Le Brecht II)/Mick Fleetwood at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Mick Fleetwood and Sammy Hagar joined forces on New Year's Eve for a benefit show in Maui.

Both rockers posted footage from the concert on their Instagram accounts. Mick noted that the show raised money for the Maui Health Foundation, an organization providing high-quality health care to those in need.

"HAPPY 2026 TO ALL! We rocked all night," Mick wrote next to his video. "What a night and cheers to the new year."

Sammy posted video of the night as well, including a clip of him enlisting Adam Sandler from the audience to join him in singing Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lottta Love."

Meanwhile, Sammy also posted a separate video where he detailed his New Year's resolutions, sharing, "I'm just gonna keep doing more of the same, and I mean more of the same, not gonna change anything."

More of the same for Sammy includes another set of Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency dates, which kick off March 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. He'll also launch a Best of All Worlds U.K. tour on July 4 in Manchester, marking his first time playing the U.K. since 1996.

