Sammy Hagar eager for another The Best of All Worlds tour

Sammy Hagar recently wrapped the U.S. leg of his The Best of All Worlds tour, and he’s already thinking about doing it again.

The former Van Halen frontman shared a post-tour video message to fans to let them know how much he enjoyed the trek, which had him playing not only his solo material, but plenty of Van Halen classics.

"I can't express enough how impressed I was with the turnout and the vibe that everyone was laying down, singing the songs at the top of your lungs, every song,” he said. “We thought we were playing deep tracks, and it turns out that you know those, too. It was just one of the greatest experiences.”

Hagar said he probably could have done more shows but he was concerned about overdoing it. Now that it's over, he says, “I can tell you right now, my voice held up fine. I was happy every night. And my body held up fine. I feel better than ever right now.”

As for what’s in store for Hagar next, he’s headed to Japan for three Best of All Worlds shows starting Sept. 20, and he has birthday bashes in Las Vegas and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October.

As for the future, he seems optimistic about revisiting the tour.

"I can tell you right now, I definitely wanna do it again and knowing how much I can do, it's gonna be less of a mystery and just as much of a party,” he said. “It was really, really special. I haven't felt that good about a show I've done for the fans in a long time.”

