Sammy Hagar announces dates for annual birthday bash in Cabo

Sammy Hagar will once again be headed back to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for his birthday celebration.

The former Van Halen frontman, who turns 79 this year, announced on Instagram that his annual birthday bash will take place at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Mexico. This year Sammy will be celebrating over three nights, Oct. 9, 11 and 13, the latter being his actual birthday.

Details on the lineup have not been announced, with the shows simply billed as “Sammy Hagar & Friends.”

Tickets for the birthday bash will be handed out through a random drawing, with registration open from July 20 to July 31 at 9 p.m. PT. The drawing will take place on Aug. 3, and winners will have until Aug. 9 to complete their purchases.

Sammy celebrated his birthday in 2025 with four nights at the Cabo Wabo Cantina.

More info on this year's bash can be found at RedRocker.com.

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