Rush’s catalog to be reissued on high-quality vinyl and CD formats

(L-R) Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, and Geddy Lee at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Rush’s catalog is getting an audio upgrade.

Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) has announced plans for a multiyear reissue series of the Canadian rockers’ catalog.

The series will mark the first-ever audiophile upgrade of Rush’s albums, with all of the albums getting reissued on the Super Audio CD format. The albums will also be reissued on vinyl, either as an UltraDisc One-Step set or on 45rpm vinyl.

The series will launch this summer with audiophile upgrades of 1975's Fly By Night and 1977's A Farewell to Kings. It will be followed this fall by Rush's 1974 self-titled debut. All three are available for preorder now.

Another eight albums, including 1981's Moving Pictures and 1976's 2112, will be released between 2027 and 2028.

Rush is currently on their Fifty Something tour, which is their first tour in over 10 years and their first since the death of drummer Neil Peart. Their next show is Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

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