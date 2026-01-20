Rush to release super deluxe editions of 1984’s 'Grace Under Pressure'

Rush is set to revisit their 10th studio album, 1984's Grace Under Pressure.

The band will release Grace Under Pressure: Super Deluxe Edition on March 13 in five different formats, including a limited-edition four-CD + Blu-ray set with a 52-page hardcover book.

The set features a newly remastered version of the original album and a new stereo mix taken from the original analog recordings. It also includes a two-CD recording of the band's complete Sept. 21, 1984, concert at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens. Portions of that show previously appeared on the band's 1986 Grace Under Pressure Tour home video and CD; the new version, titled Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984, adds 37 minutes of previously unreleased footage.

The Blu-ray includes the Toronto concert on video with upgraded audio, along with new mixes of the album, including a Dolby Atmos mix. It also features remastered videos for songs like “Distant Early Warning,” “Afterimage,” “The Enemy Within” and “The Body Electric.”

Additional highlights include new liner notes from Rush's Geddy Lee, reimagined cover art and bonus collectibles, like a replica tour book, concert ticket, backstage pass, a poster from the show and more.

Grace Under Pressure: Super Deluxe Edition will also be available digitally and as a five-LP + Blu-ray set. The original eight-track album will be released digitally on Dolby Atmos, and a remastered Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984 video will be released to digital outlets.

All formats are available for preorder now.

