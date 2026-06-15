Rush plays ‘A Farewell to Kings’ for first time in almost 50 years at final LA show

(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush perform during the opening night of their first American tour in 11 years at The Kia Forum on June 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Rush wrapped their four-night stand at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles Saturday by treating their fans to a song they haven’t played live in almost 50 years.

According to setlist.fm, towards the end of the second set, Rush surprised the crowd with a performance of "A Farewell to Kings," the title track off their 1977 album, a song Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson haven't played live since 1979.

As for the rest of the show, Rush once again performed all seven parts of "2112." They also played the Presto track "The Pass" for the first time since 2013, and Clockwork Angels' "The Anarchist" for the first time since 2015.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this week so effin' amazing! For embracing Anika and Loren so profoundly," Rush wrote on Instagram, referencing drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold.

They then thanked Aimee Mann for joining them all four nights for the song “Time Stand Still,” which was a tribute to their late drummer Neil Peart.

"To you, our fans, your steadfast support is what has made this a reality," they concluded the post. "We are forever grateful."

Rush's Fifty Something tour is their first tour since 2015's R40 Live, and their first since the death of Peart in 2020. The tour now heads to Mexico City for two nights, June 18 and 20. A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

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