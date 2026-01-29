Rush to donate portion of Fifty Something tour proceeds to Neil Peart memorial

Rush drummer Neil Peart performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 10, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rock trio are touring in support of the album, "Snakes & Arrows." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are doing what they can to help make a Neil Peart memorial in St. Catherines, Ontario, finally happen.

The St. Catherine Standard reports that Lee and Lifeson plan to donate a portion of the proceeds from Rush's upcoming Fifty Something tour to the St. Catharines memorial, which will help the city where Peart grew up meet the $1 million goal it has targeted for the Peart tribute.

The plan is to commemorate the Rush drummer with a bronze sculpture installation in Lakeside Park. It will feature two Peart statues, connected by a pathway, one of him in his younger years and one of him in his later years.

The Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force was established in April 2020 to move the project forward, with the plan to raise all funds through donations. After a soft fundraising launch in 2021, the official fundraising campaign began in September 2024. It has so far raised $208,000 for the project.

According to the paper, Rush's contributions will come from sales of VIP experiences to their shows.

Peart died Jan. 7, 2020, at 67 after a battle with brain cancer.

Rush's Fifty Something tour, featuring Anika Nilles behind the drum kit, kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles and wraps Dec. 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will be their first tour in 10 years and the first tour since Peart's death.

A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

