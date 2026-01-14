Ronnie Wood’s guitars highlight new career-spanning anthology

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performs during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood is the subject of a new career-spanning book.

Fearless: The Anthology, from Genesis Publications, has Wood opening up his personal archive in a book for the first time and features photos of rare instruments, designer stage wear, concert set lists and more.

The book highlights hundreds of guitars Wood used over the course of his career with the Jeff Beck Group, Faces and The Stones. Some of them have rarely been seen before, with Ronnie sharing stories behind the instruments in his own words.

The description notes, “Every detail – the colors, patina, wear and tear, and unique modifications – has been captured to tell the story of Ronnie’s extraordinary journey through music.”

Only 1,000 copies of the book are being produced and are available in two formats. Both are signed and come with a variety of extras.

They are both available for preorder now and are expected to ship in May.

