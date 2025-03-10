Rome 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 41 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 63 °F, low of 46 °F (87% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (17 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:57 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

supergenijalac // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 69 °F, low of 41 °F (41% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:56 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Matusciac Alexandru // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 72 °F, low of 45 °F (48% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

thaweerat // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 67 °F, low of 52 °F (81% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:53 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

loreanto // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 72 °F, low of 54 °F (80% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 69 °F, low of 63 °F (89% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

New Africa // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 70 °F, low of 52 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (88 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM