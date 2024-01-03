The Rolling Stones, The Beatles among the UK’s bestselling vinyls for 2023

Vinyl sales continue to grow in the U.K., and one of the biggest vinyl albums of 2023 comes from none other than The Rolling Stones.

The U.K. Official Charts reports that while Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) was the U.K.'s bestselling vinyl album in 2023, The Stones land at #2 with Hackney Diamonds, their first new album in 18 years, making it the bestselling vinyl by a U.K. artist last year.

Hackney Diamonds debuted at #1 on the U.K. charts back in October, becoming The Stones' 14th #1 album. It also topped the chart for a second week in December, becoming the U.K.'s official Christmas #1 album.

Meanwhile, The Beatles' "Now and Then" was the biggest selling vinyl single of 2023. The tune, billed as the final song from the band, has moved 33,000 vinyl copies. The numbers were helped by the band offering various vinyl options, including 12-inch and 7-inch versions in clear, light blue and blue/white marble.

