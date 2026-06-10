The Rolling Stones team with Marvel for new character-inspired 'Foreign Tongues' variants

The Rolling Stones have announced another collaboration in connection with their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The latest has the rockers teaming with Marvel for five special collectible vinyl variants, all inspired by Marvel characters.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Thor and The Hulk are the focus of the variants. Each release comes with a custom comic book insert, with artwork designed to match the variant's superhero.

The Foreign Tongues x Marvel collaboration will drop July 10, the same day as Foreign Tongue's release, with copies available for preorder now.

The Stones previously announced a collaboration with FIFA, which includes three limited-edition vinyl variants inspired by the upcoming World Cup.

Foreign Tongues, produced by Andrew Watt, is the band's 25th album and the follow-up to 2023's Hackney Diamonds. The Stones have already released two tracks from the record, "Rough and Twisted" and "In the Stars."

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