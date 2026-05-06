The Rolling Stones promise 'more variation' and 'explosive rock and roll' on new album 'Foreign Tongues'

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood pose backstage during the exclusive launch event of The Rolling Stones' new album 'Foreign Tongues' May 5, 2026 in Brooklyn, NY. (Credit: Kevin Mazur for The Rolling Stones)

The Rolling Stones celebrated the announcement of their new album, Foreign Tongues, at a launch party in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday, where they sat down to chat with comedian Conan O'Brien.

At the event, those in attendance got to hear three songs from the album, including "Mr. Charm" and "Jealous Lover," and got a peak of the video for the album's first single, "In the Stars," featuring actress Odessa A’zion.

Foreign Tongues is the followup to 2023's Hackney Diamonds, and like Diamonds, it was produced by Andrew Watt. So, how is Foreign Tongues different than their last record?

On the red carpet for the event, Mick Jagger told ABC Audio Foreign Tongues is sort of a "continuation" of Hackney Diamonds, but notes, "it is somehow, I don't know in what way, it's different."

He added that Foreign Tongues has "more variation" and fans can expect to hear everything from blues, pop and even country and "two or three dance songs."

Ronnie Wood revealed that the album has "a lot of explosive rock and roll, which I think the fans will really dig," adding it has "heavy spontaneity and more solos."

The Stones have been putting out records for more than 60 years, and according to Keith Richards "there’s no fixed plan" when it comes to making them.

"There's more in there and the boys want to play and you can't ignore stuff like that, you know?" he said. "At least from my point of view, I follow the energy and I follow what's happening."

Foreign Tongues, dropping July 10, features an appearance by the band's late drummer, Charlie Watts, and also includes guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, The Cure's Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Foreign Tongues is available for preorder now.

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