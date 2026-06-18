The Rolling Stones pick ‘Jealous Lover’ as next 'Foreign Tongues' single

The Rolling Stones are getting ready to release another track off their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The rockers have announced that the next single from the album will be “Jealous Lover." A press release notes that the track “combines infectious melodies, rich musicianship and sharp lyrical observations,” with frontman Mick Jagger delivering “a pointed warning to an over-inquisitive lover, bringing humor, attitude and vivid imagery to the song's narrative.”

"Jealous Lover" will be released June 26; the band offered up a short snippet of the track on Instagram. The song will be available as a vinyl and CD single, with the track "Divine Intervention" on the B-side.

This will be the third song The Rolling Stones have released from Foreign Tongues, following "Rough and Twisted" and "In the Stars."

Foreign Tongues, produced by Andrew Watt, will be released July 10. It is available for preorder now.

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