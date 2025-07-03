The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger to appear on new Burna Boy album

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger will make a guest appearance on the upcoming album from Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna Boy.

Burna Boy will release his album No Signs of Weakness on July 11 and just revealed the track list, which includes the tune "Empty Chairs" featuring Jagger.

Jagger and his bandmates recently appeared on a tribute album celebrating the late King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier. The band covered the track "Zydeco Sont Pas Salés" on A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, which is out now.

As for their own music, The Stones haven't released any new music since 2023's Hackney Diamonds, which was their 24th studio album and their first album of new material in 18 years. The album won best rock album at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

