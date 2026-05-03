Rolling Stones to make Foreign Tongues announcement Tuesday

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards backstage at The Rolling Stones surprise set at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS)

After weeks of teases, The Rolling Stones appear ready to let their fans in on the news they have to share.

The band has confirmed on social media that they will be revealing their latest project on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET: It's called Foreign Tongues, but whether it's a song, an album or both remains to be seen.

In addition to announcing the time of the reveal, the band appears to have revealed the Foreign Tongues artwork. They've posted a video showing portions of a caricature of the band members - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – moving around, before meshing together into one image.

The latest announcement comes after The Stones posted photos of billboards that had been popping up in cities around the world, with the words "Foreign Tongues" written in several languages and the band's famous lips logo in the corner.

The band's website also displayed a series of videos that appear to be surveillance clips of them in the studio, and a post on their Instagram page included what sounds like a snippet of a new song, along with a new take on their lips logo.

A new album would be the follow-up to The Stones' 2023 release, Hackney Diamonds. That project was the band's first album in 18 years, and their first new music since the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts.

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