The Rolling Stones light up the London sky at star-studded 'Foreign Tongues' release party

Sir Mick Jagger (L) and Ronnie Wood attend the launch of The Rolling Stones' new album "Foreign Tongues" at the St Clement Hotel on July 08, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones celebrated the upcoming release of their new album, Foreign Tongues, Wednesday at a star-studded party in London.

The event, held at the St. Clement hotel, included a light show over the River Thames. The show was soundtracked to the Foreign Tongues single "In The Stars" and featured drones lighting up the sky with images of the band's tongue logo, album artwork and more.

The Stones' Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attended the festivities and even performed the Foreign Tongues track "Ringing Hollow" for their A-list audience.

Attendees included Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Sam Fender, Sacha Baron Cohen, Simone Ashley, Christian Louboutin, John McEnroe and Glen Matlock.

"We put this album together in under a month at Metropolis Studios in our hometown of London - it was a lot of fun," said The Stones. "The critics seem to like it, we hope everyone loves it!”

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album, comes out Friday.

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