The Rolling Stones land a record-extending 39th top-10 hit on the 'Billboard' 200 with 'Foreign Tongues'

The Rolling Stones' 'Foreign Tongues' (Capitol Records)
By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones have another U.S. hit on their hands.

The band's latest album, Foreign Tongues, debuts at #7 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart this week, moving the equivalent of 53,000 album units. Of that number, 48,500 were in total album sales, putting the album at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Foreign Tongues is now the band's 39th top-10 hit in the U.S., which extends their record for the most top 10s on the Billboard Albums chart. Barbra Streisand is in second with 34.

The Stones' last top-10 album in the U.S. was 2023's Hackney Diamonds, which debuted at #3.

On Friday, Foreign Tongues debuted at #1 in the U.K., making it their 15th #1 album on the U.K. Official Albums Chart. It also debuted at #1 in Germany, France, Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

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