The Rolling Stones land a record-extending 39th top-10 hit on the 'Billboard' 200 with 'Foreign Tongues'

The Rolling Stones have another U.S. hit on their hands.

The band's latest album, Foreign Tongues, debuts at #7 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart this week, moving the equivalent of 53,000 album units. Of that number, 48,500 were in total album sales, putting the album at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Foreign Tongues is now the band's 39th top-10 hit in the U.S., which extends their record for the most top 10s on the Billboard Albums chart. Barbra Streisand is in second with 34.

The Stones' last top-10 album in the U.S. was 2023's Hackney Diamonds, which debuted at #3.

On Friday, Foreign Tongues debuted at #1 in the U.K., making it their 15th #1 album on the U.K. Official Albums Chart. It also debuted at #1 in Germany, France, Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

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