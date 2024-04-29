The Rolling Stones kick off their ’24 Hackney Diamonds tour in Houston

The Rolling Stones returned to the stage Sunday, April 28, kicking off their ’24 Hackney Diamonds tour at Houston’s NRG Stadium, treating fans to a mix of new songs and classic tunes.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers kicked things off with "Start Me Up,” sprinkling the set with plenty of hits, including “Gimme Shelter,” “Paint It, Black,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” "Honky Tonk Women," “Sympathy for the Devil,” "Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin' Jack Flash” and “Beast of Burden.”

They also broke out the deep cut "Out of Time" as well as "Little T&A," sung by Keith Richards. According to setlist.fm, it was the first time they performed the Keith song since 2016.

Stones' latest album, Hackney Diamonds, was also well represented in the set, with the band playing "Angry," and "Mess It Up" along with "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," which was the first song in The Stones' two-song encore.

They wrapped up the entire show with their classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

It looks like the band had a great time, as they shared photos from the night on Instagram" "Thank you Houston!" the caption read. "You were an amazing audience for the opening night!"

Next up, the Stones bring the tour to Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2, followed by Glendale, Arizona, on May 7. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

