The Rolling Stones give fans a behind-the-scenes look at 'Voodoo Lounge' recording session

UMC – Polydor

By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones have given fans a look inside the studio as they recorded their 20th studio album, Voodoo Lounge. 

The band shared a behind-the-scenes clip from inside the studio, where guitarist Keith Richards talks about drummer Charlie Watts hitting his peak during the recording. There's also a clip where Watts is chatting about his performance with Keith, Mick Jagger and producer Don Was.

The clip reveal comes as The Stones are set to reissue Voodoo Lounge in honor of its 30th anniversary. The album will be reissued on red- and yellow-colored vinyl on July 12, along with a limited-edition Rolling Stones store exclusive 10-inch single, containing B-sides "I'm Gonna Drive," "So Young," "Jump On Top Of Me" and "The Storm."

The Voodoo Lounge 30th anniversary reissue is available for preorder now.

