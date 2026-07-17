The Rolling Stones’ 'Foreign Tongues' debuts at #1 in the UK

The Rolling Stones are back at #1 in the U.K.

The band's latest release, Foreign Tongues, tops the U.K. Official Albums Chart, making it the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' 15th #1 album in the U.K.

The new chart-topper means The Stones are now tied with The Beatles as the artists with the second-most #1 albums on the U.K. chart. Pop star Robbie Williams has the most, with 16.

The Stones last topped the U.K. albums chart in 2023 with their Grammy-winning record Hackney Diamonds. They earned their first #1 in 1964 with their self-titled debut.

According to a post on The Stones' Instagram, Foreign Tongues is also #1 in Germany, France, Netherlands, Austria and Belgium. "Thank you to everyone for making this happen!" the band wrote.

Meanwhile, in Australia, The Stones fell just shy of the top spot. Foreign Tongues debuted at #2 on the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart, with Olivia Rodrigo's latest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, keeping them out of #1.

Foreign Tongues, produced by Andrew Watt, is The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album. It features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, The Cure's Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

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