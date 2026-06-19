The Rolling Stones to debut 'Speaking In Tongues', the official 'Foreign Tongues' podcast

The Rolling Stones are set to give fans some insight into the making of their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, with a brand-new podcast.

Speaking in Tongues – The Official Podcast will consist of six episodes, narrated by Grammy Award-winning singer Norah Jones. According to the description, the podcast will take fans "inside the studio on an intimate and exclusive journey tracing the story of the inspiration, writing and recording of the new album."

The podcast will feature new and exclusive interviews with The Stones' Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, along with Foreign Tongues producer Andrew Watt. The Cure's Robert Smith and Steve Winwood, who both appear on Foreign Tongues, will also contribute to the podcast, along with Nathaniel Mary Quinn, who did the artwork for the album.

The episodes are set to drop weekly starting June 25.

Foreign Tongues, The Stones' 25th studio album, will drop July 10. The band will release the next single from the record, "Jealous Lover," on June 26.

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