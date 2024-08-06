The Rolling Stones to be featured on new trading cards

The Rolling Stones are getting their very own trading cards.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have partnered with Panini America, the world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, for a new trading card set, Prizm The Rolling Stones, which will celebrate the band's more than 60-year career.

The partnership will kick off with a Color Blast set featuring cards with photos of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts, in front of a color burst of the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo.

“The Rolling Stones are an iconic brand, are integral to the history of music, and have millions of dedicated fans across the globe,” Mark Warsop, CEO of Panini America, shares. “We are proud to be partnering with them and to share our products celebrating their legacy and so many of their memorable moments. We think that fans will be very excited.”

Future Stones card collections include Albums, highlighting a variety of Stones album covers; Hot Lips, with photos of band members with the tongue and lips logo at the top; International Licks, with the tongue and lips logos featuring regional flags and colors; and Stubs, dedicated to their concert tours.

