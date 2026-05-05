The Rolling Stones are coming to 'The Tonight Show's' emotional rescue

On the heels of announcing their new album, Foreign Tongues, the members of The Rolling Stones are swinging into full promotional mode.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will appear individually on three episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, starting Wednesday with Jagger. Richards will appear on Thursday, while Wood will pop up on Wednesday, May 13.

It's not clear whether or not the three men will perform on the show, or simply chat about the new album, which is coming out July 10. They just released the first single, "In the Stars," available now via digital outlets.

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