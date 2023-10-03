Roger Waters previews upcoming 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' shows

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters is set to promote the release of his upcoming album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, with live shows at The London Palladium October 8 and 9, and he's giving fans a preview of what to expect.

The rocker has shared some clips from rehearsals on Instagram, including footage of him performing "Us and Them" and "Money." There's also a clip of Waters giving his band some direction, and he appears to be pleased.

"Sounds great," he says. "You guys have done a lot of proper homework."

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux is Waters' reimagining of Pink Floyd's classic 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon. It drops October 6 and is available for preorder now. Anyone who presaves the release on Spotify or Apple Music will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a signed test pressing of the album.

