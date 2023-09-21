Roger Waters releases “Speak To Me” and “Breathe” from 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux'

Roger Waters is giving fans yet another preview of his upcoming album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, which has him reimagining Pink Floyd's classic album.

The rocker just dropped “Speak To Me,” with added spoken lyrics not featured in the original, as well as “Breathe."

You can listen to both songs now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The tracks are the third and fourth songs Waters has shared from The Dark Side of the Moon Redux following "Time" and "Money."

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux will be released October 6 and is available for preorder now. It features Waters' reworkings of all the tracks on the original Floyd album. A double LP edition of the release will also include a 13-minute bonus track, "Original Composition," which was inspired by the rerecording.

