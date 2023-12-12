Rod Stewart to perform on CNN’s 'New Year’s Eve Live'

Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Rod Stewart is going to help folks ring in the new year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to perform on CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

Stewart is just one of many acts performing on the CNN special. Others include Maroon 5, Jonas BrothersDarius RuckerMiranda Lambert and Flo Rida, with Patti Labelle among the stars set to be interviewed live on the show, along with Jeremy RennerNeil Patrick Harris and others. Magician David Blaine is also set to make a special appearance.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!” said Cooper, while Cohen added, “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.”

So far, there's no word on whether Rod's performance will be live or taped. The rocker recently announced he'll be releasing a new album, Swing Fever, on February 23. The project is a collaboration between Rod and big band leader, TV host and former Squeeze keyboardist Jools Holland.

