Rod Stewart hints at retirement, says 2027 shows will 'probably be it'

While Rod Stewart has famously declared that he doesn't want to retire, he now seems to be hinting at it — at least when it comes to touring.

While calling in to the British sports network talkSPORT on Monday to discuss his favorite soccer team, Rod, 81, was asked what his upcoming touring plans were. He told the hosts that after performing at a private event in Monaco, he was headed to Las Vegas for his latest run of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which start on May 27.

"I've got 40 odd shows this year, and that's that's not really...enough," he added. "And I'm touring the U.K. next year, doing the O2 [arena] and that'll probably be it, I think. I'll have to do something new. Come on your show more often, maybe."

Asked if he still gets a "massive buzz" from being onstage, Rod agreed, noting, "There's nothing like it. There's no drink, alcohol or drug will give you that buzz ... to see all those smiling faces out there and ... send them all home happy is just God's gift. It's wonderful."

The 2027 shows Rod referred to haven't actually been announced yet. The rest of this year will see him playing a mix of headlining shows, a few dates with Richard Marx, some festivals and yet another run of Vegas shows in August.

In late 2024, when Rod announced his ongoing One Last Time tour, he said it would be the end of "large-scale world tours" for him. He then added, "I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, May 19, CBS will air Forever Young: A GRAMMY Salute to Rod Stewart LIVE.

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