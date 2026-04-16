Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President Greg Harris talks Phil Collins & Billy Idol’s induction

Phil Collins and Billy Idol are among the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and Rock Hall president Greg Harris has no doubt that they are deserving of the honor.

Harris tells ABC Audio that Collins’ induction is “a fitting tribute to him as an individual artist.”

“If you think of the number of years he was in Genesis and the number of years that he's been Phil Collins, it's recognizing that important part of his career in that moment,” he says.

Of course, Collins was previously inducted into Rock Hall in 2010 as a member of Genesis, and getting in a second time is “quite a distinction,” according to Harris.

“There aren't a lot of people that are inducted more than once,” Harris says, noting Collins is being recognized this time because “his solo career really was one of the defining careers of the eighties. His music was everywhere.”

As for Idol, Harris says the “Rebel Yell” rocker is worthy of the Rock Hall because of his “full-on rock and roll attitude, lifestyle, image.”

“He's for real and absolutely he's impacted and influenced numerous artists that have come after him,” he says. “So we're thrilled that he's joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be taped for broadcast in December on ABC and Disney+.

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