Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp founder David Fishof reflects on 30th anniversary

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, where regular folks get to meet, be mentored by and perform with rock superstars, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. That’s certainly quite a milestone, considering founder David Fishof wasn’t sure he’d get any rockers to sign on when he came up with the idea.

“In the beginning, I had a lot of rock stars who said no,” he tells ABC Audio. “But I did have a bunch that said yes,” noting some of first to participate included The Beach Boys' Mike Love, Poison's Bret Michaels, and E Street Band members Clarence Clemons and Nils Lofgren.

Upcoming 30th anniversary camps will feature The Police’s Stewart Copeland, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Bad Company's Simon Kirke, and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and John 5.

Fishof says he’s excited to have Daltrey back for the 30th anniversary, noting he also took part in their 10th anniversary and participated in about eight camps over the years. As for why Daltrey keeps returning, Fishof says, “It reminds him what it was like when he first started.”

But even with all the big names he’s landed over the years, there are still some rock stars Fishof would love to enlist for the camp.

“My dream is Paul McCartney and/or Mick Jagger,” he says. “I have to say they're two of my favorites.”

Of course, the camps aren’t only about the rock stars — they're about the campers, as well, with Fishof noting they usually walk away better musicians after performing with their favorite artists.

He says, “I've learned over the 30 years, if you play with someone that's better than you, you're gonna become better.”

More info on Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp can be found at RockCamp.com.

