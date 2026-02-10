Robin Trower’s 'Live!' album getting 50th anniversary reissue with full Stockholm concert

Former Procul Harum guitarist Robin Trower is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his album Live! with the release of a new deluxe expanded edition.

The original 1976 vinyl of Live! featured only seven songs from the Robin Trower Band's concert at Sweden's Stockholm Concert Hall on Feb. 3, 1975. The new expanded edition will feature five previously unreleased performances, giving fans a chance to enjoy the entire concert for the very first time.

Robin Trower Live! [50th Anniversary Edition] will include both the original mix and a 2026 remix of the album, along with a booklet with new liner notes and previously unseen photos. It will be released April 3 in a two-CD package, two-LP package and digitally.

As a preview of the release, the 2026 mix of "Bridge of Sighs" has now been released to digital outlets.

Robin Trower Live! [50th Anniversary Edition] is available for preorder now.

