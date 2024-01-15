Robert Plant announces new UK tour with Saving Grace

Robert Plant has announced a new U.K. tour with his acoustic band, Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian.

The 16-date trek, with special guest Taylor McCall, kicks off March 13 at the Bristol Beacon in Bristol and wraps July 24 at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking. A complete list of dates can be found at robertplant.com.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.

Plant and Saving Grace are also booked to play London's Royal Albert Hall for the upcoming Teenage Cancer Trust charity concerts. They are part of the Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT show on March 24, which also features The Who's Roger Daltrey, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

