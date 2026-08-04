Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey to perform at tribute concert for British music presenter Whispering Bob Harris

Robert Plant and Roger Daltrey are among the artists set to perform at an upcoming tribute concert celebrating British music presenter Bob Harris.

The event, Stand By Me: Bob Harris—A Celebration of Life in Music, will be held Dec. 2 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

In a post on Instagram, the 80-year-old Harris says the concert is "celebrating some of the artists I've worked with during my career." He adds, "It's an incredible list of artists that are appearing."

Plant is billed along with his band Saving Grace, with the lineup also including Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, Squeeze’s Chris Difford, country star Carly Pearce and Paul Weller, with more artists to be announced closer to the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Harris, better known as Whispering Bob Harris, worked as a broadcaster on the BBC for 56 years, before announcing his retirement in June.

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