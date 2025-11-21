Robert Plant headlines NPR's 'Tiny Desk' concert series with band Saving Grace

Saving Grace, Robert Plant and Suzi Dian performing on the D&B Stage at Womad, Charlton Park, Malmesbury, United Kingdom on 28 July 2019. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Robert Plant and his band Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian, are featured in the latest edition of NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

Plant and his band perform five songs during the appearance, kicking things off with the traditional spiritual "Gospel Plough."

That's followed by three other songs from their recently released album, Saving Grace: "Higher Rock," from songwriter Martha Scanlan, "Everybody's Song" and Moby Grape's "It's a Beautiful Day Today."

They then wrap the concert with a performance of the Lead Belly tune "Gallows Pole," a song Led Zeppelin covered for their 1969 album, Led Zeppelin III.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace are currently on a U.S. tour. They play Oakland, California, on Friday, with dates confirmed through Sunday in Valley Center, California. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

