Robert Plant on the end of Led Zeppelin: “It was right for me”

Robert Plant has opened up about Led Zeppelin's decision to call it quits in 1980 following the death of their drummer John Bonham.

Although there were rumors that his bandmates Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones wanted to continue, Plant doesn't have any regrets about the split.

"You have to keep on developing. Probably for everybody and everything it was the right thing, it was right for me," he shares in a new interview with the Irish Examiner. "I think Jimmy and John Paul, for a while, wanted to keep it going but we all change."

He adds, “You have to go from the writing of youth, you’re talking about ‘Bron-Yr-Aur’ and ‘Battle of Evermore’, from writing in that fashion and those visions of a life and an eternal rub between people to the maturity you find along the way; I’m doing the right thing.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.