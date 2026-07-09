Rob Halford, Joe Elliott and more remember AC/DC's Bon Scott

Lead singer Bon Scott (1946-1980) from Australian rock band AC/DC posed in a studio in London in August 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready are among the rockers helping to mark what would have been original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott’s 80th birthday.

Scott, who passed away in 1980 at age 33, would have turned 80 on Thursday. His official YouTube page has uploaded several birthday messages to mark the occasion.

"We toured with AC/DC on the Highway to Hell Tour in the U.K. [in] 1979. Learned a lot from Bon Scott," Elliott said in his video. "Used to go out front and watch him every night. This guy knew how to command a crowd. Phenomenal frontman, great singer, underrated singer."

"As we remember what would have been Bon Scott's 80th birthday, we celebrate far more than a rock singer," Halford noted. "We celebrate a free spirit that could never be contained."

“Bon had a rare gift. He made people feel alive. His voice carried mischief, grit, humor and honesty,” he added. “He sang with the conviction of someone who had lived every word. And that authenticity continues to resonate across generations.”

McCready played some AC/DC riffs, including "Highway to Hell," and revealed how much Bon meant to him growing up.

"In 1979, I cut out the cover of my Let There Be Rock record and made it into a stencil and spray-painted on the back of my jacket," he said. "I love that band so much. And Bon for sure."

Other artists paying tribute include The Darkness' Justin Hawkins and Judas Priest's Ian Hill.

The Bon Scott estate kicked off a celebration of his 80th birthday back in February. It includes the third annual Bon’s Birthday Bash, taking place Thursday in New York.

More info can be found at BonScottOfficial.com.

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