Ritchie Blackmore postpones Blackmore's Night tour for medical reasons

Ritchie Blackmore of the British band Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow perform live on stage during a concert at the Velodrom on April 18, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, best known his work with Deep Purple and Rainbow, has postponed the rest of his tour with his medieval folk-rock band Blackmore's Night.

"All Blackmore's Night shows postponed at this point due to medical reasons," read a post on the rocker's social media. "We are sorry for any inconvenience."

No other details regarding the reason for the postponement were released.

The tour was to consist of six shows, although the band only got to play two of them, Nov. 9 in Alexandria, Virginia and Nov. 13 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. They then postponed shows in Newton, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware, before scrapping the rest of the tour, which was supposed to wrap Nov. 29 in Tarrytown, New York.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.