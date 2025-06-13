Ringo Starr’s Grand Ole Opry debut to air on Saturday

Ringo Starr made his Grand Ole Opry debut back in February, and now folks at home are finally going to get to see his performance.

Ringo’s set at the Nashville institution will air Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on Opry Live, as well as the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, and on Circle Country.

Ringo performed three songs at the Opry: "Time on My Hands," from his 2025 country album, Look Up, and "Act Naturally," both with Molly Tuttle. He also performed his iconic Beatles hit "With a Little Help From My Friends."

The news comes as Ringo just launched another tour with his All-Star Band, made up of Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson. The tour hits New York's Radio City Music Hall on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

